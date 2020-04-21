Extraction: Chris Hemsworth gets scared out of his wits thanks to crazy Indian fan; Watch Video

Extraction's filming resulted in Chris Hemsworth meeting a crazy fan in India. The actor shared a video of the incident.

Chris Hemsworth has been teasing his upcoming movie, Extraction. The Netflix movie sees the Avengers: Endgame star giving his Thor cloak a rest and indulging in some edge-of-the-seat action sequences. But before we see the Aussie actor in action, Hemsworth has been sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes videos to show the making of the video. A few days ago, he teased the knife fight featuring Randeep Hooda. And now, the actor has shared a video of a crazy fan in India.

For the unversed, Chris was in the country to film a portion of Extraction. He shot a few scenes in Mumbai and Ahmedabad before the team shot in Dhaka. On one of the days during his visit, Chris came across a daredevil fan who identified and wanted his autograph. The crazy fan was riding beside Chris' car, holding up a poster of the Aussie star in one hand. While Chris acknowledged his presence, he was scared for his safety.

In the video, Chris is heard constantly expressing his concert for the rider's safety. Eventually, he did meet the actor and got his autograph. Chris shared the video with the caption, "Persistence pays off - not only did this guy get an autograph, he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on."

Check out the video below:

Extraction releases this weekend on Netflix. The movie revolves around Tyler Rake, played by Chris. He's a fearless black market mercenary assigned to rescue a kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. He ventures into the deadly and impossible mission, journeying through the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers in Dhaka to save the boy's life. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film sees Rudraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour in crucial roles.

