Extraction: Chris Hemsworth teases a knife fight scene with Randeep Hooda & EPIC car chase sequence in India

The Russo Brothers and Chris Hemsworth give a closer look at Extraction's fight and chase sequence in a new video. The Avengers: Endgame actor is seen in a knife fight sequence with Randeep Hooda in the scene.

The Extraction trailer released last week. The Netflix film shared a glimpse at the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat experience starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead. As though that wasn't enough for us to mark the dates on the calendar, Hemsworth and Russo Brothers shared a glimpse of a chase sequence shot in India to make the wait difficult. The Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a video showcasing one of the best Oner chase sequences they have seen in Hollywood.

Joe, who penned and produced the movie, describes the shot in the video. The scene sees director Sam Hargrave belted on top of a car's bonnet with the filming equipment in place. The behind-the-scenes video reveals the efforts taken to pull off an epic car chase sequence.

That's not all. In the video, Hemsworth also teases a knife fight sequence. The scene shot in India has elements in the background hinting at a busy street in Ahmedabad. Hemsworth and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda draw their best knives and attack each other. The actor also holds up the gun for a few explosive scenes.

Joe reveals the chase sequence comes in the middle of the movie. The video also sees Hemsworth drive a car, truck and what not to make the chase sequence memorable. PS. There are no body doubles used in the scenes.

Watch the video below:

Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary assigned to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. He ventures into the impossible mission, travelling through murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers that changes his and the young boy's life forever. Apart from Hemsworth and Hooda, Extraction sees Rudraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour in crucial roles.

