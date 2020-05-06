Extraction: Creators reveal how many people Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake killed in the action film

Creators of Chris Hemsworth’s action film Extraction revealed how many people his character Tyler Rake killed in the movie. Read on to find out.

Chris Hemsworth’s latest action-packed film Extraction came as a treat for all the people out there who were craving for some high-octane action. Netflix dropped the movie on 24 April 2020, and it met with an overwhelming response from the audience. The film features Chris as Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Extraction is loaded with various stunning action sequences during which Tyler kills a lot of people. In fact, almost anybody who gets in his way during his mission dies in the film. While watching the film, did you wonder how many people does Tyler kill? Netflix recently revealed the official number. The streaming service made the shocking revelation in a tweet. According to the official record, Chris's character in the film killed 183 people! “The least believable part of Extraction is that at no point do any of the 183 people that Chris Hemsworth kills mention how ridiculously good looking he is,” the tweet read.

After the film’s massive success, the creators have decided to treat the audience with a sequel. Joe Russo, who will return as the writer for the upcoming film confirmed the news. “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience,” Joe told Deadline.

