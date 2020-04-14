Extraction star Priyanshu Painyuli has a UNIQUE take on his look in Chris Hemsworth's Netflix flick

Extraction star Priyanshu Painyuli spills the beans on his look in the Chris Hemsworth starrer. The actor plays a Bangladeshi gangster in the Netflix movie.

Netflix's upcoming international flick Extraction sees a slew of Indian actors in the star cast. Although the movie is headlined by Aussie hunk Chris Hemsworth, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and Rudraksh Jaiswal in crucial roles. While we've seen a glimpse of these actors in the trailer released last week, Priyanshu now sheds light on his look in the movie. The actor is set to appear as a mafioso character in the Sam Hargrave directorial flick.

The actor sports a unique stylish gangsta look. His character dons heavy chunky gold jewellery, like many gang lords in Dhaka wear. His look comprises of gold neckpieces, armlets and bracelets. He sports outfits including kurtas and silken shirts which are characteristic of Bangladeshi locals. There are deep-hued monotones used to dress him.

However, the actor says it wasn't the clothes but the footwear than helped him finetune his character. "I have always felt the way you dress up as a character makes you behave in a certain way. For me, mainly my shoes matter a lot, what footwear I use to walk or sit changes my body language a bit. Even in 'Extraction' When Sam, my director, asked me How did I feel with my costume and look? I smiled and said I am really enjoying the gold but I especially loved my shoes, shiny, pointed with hard heels, which makes a presence when I walk, at least to me," he said.

The actor previously revealed details about his role. He said, "I am playing a very special role, in a surprise package. I eagerly waiting to see myself, I haven't done anything like this before. I can't wait for people to watch this film. It's an experience I will always cherish. My biggest takeaway from this was the discipline of it." The actor previously spoke about working with Chris. The actor said, "When you work with someone like him, you realise the value of being grounded. He is warm and kind as a colleague. He had this incredible zest to learn more and do better and the fact that the team made me so comfortable that I wanted to give my best."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×