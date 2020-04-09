Extraction star Priyanshu Painyuli: When you work with Chris Hemsworth, you realise value of being grounded

Priyanshu Painyuli, who worked with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, spoke candidly about his working experience with the Avengers: Endgame star and how he realised the value of being grounded because of Chris. Read below to know more about what Priyanshu had to share on the same.

One of the big Netflix original releases in April 2020, to keep us company during our quarantine period, is Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth as Rake, a mercenary who is hired to rescue the son of a businessman. Along with Chris, Extraction also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli and Rudraksh Jaiswal in pivotal roles. Directed by Sam Hargrave, The Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Russo Brothers have produced this action drama. Chris had even come to India for a few weeks to shoot for Extraction.

Priyanshu, who got to work with Chris in Extraction was nothing but praises for the Australian actor saying, "When you work with someone like him, you realise the value of being grounded. He is warm and kind as a colleague. He had this incredible zest to learn more and do better and the fact that the team made me so comfortable that I wanted to give my best." Moreover, talking about his own role, in particular, Priyanshu revealed, "It’s a very interesting story, I am playing a very special role, in a surprise package. I eagerly waiting to see myself, I haven't done anything like this before. I can't wait for people to watch this film. It's an experience I will always cherish. My biggest takeaway from this was the discipline of it."

"Everyone was so well-prepped and so thorough with their scenes. The research is so well-rounded that there's zero scope for errors when the actor is in front of the camera. Everything is already on the storyboard, discussed and vetted, before the scene. I have been able to inculcate a more methodical approach to work," Painyuli added.

Are you excited to see Extraction? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Extraction star Chris Hemsworth wore wigs, played pranks with crew on sets reveals Rudraksh Jaiswal

Also starring Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour, Extraction will be available on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More