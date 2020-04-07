Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth promises edge of the seat action and dramatic summer in Netflix film

Netflix released the Extraction trailer today. The movie stars Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth in the lead with Russo Brothers' Joe Russo penning the screenplay.

Netflix has dropped the high-octane trailer of Extraction today. The international film sees Chris Hemsworth headline the project. The film sees Rudraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour in crucial roles. Extraction is extra special for Indians for the movie was shot in India, apart from Dhaka. Fans would remember the Avengers: Endgame star filming the project in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. After a long wait, the Extraction trailer has finally arrived and it promises an action-packed visual treat.

Chris plays Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary who has nothing to lose. His skills are put to test when he has to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. He ventures into the deadly and impossible mission which takes him through the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers that changes his and the young boy's life forever. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the trailer has an interesting blend of drama, action and great background score.

Watch the trailer below:

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Ahead of the trailer release, Chris shared a special message for his Indian fans. The actor was scheduled to visit India in March this year. Owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the actor's trip was cancelled. Addressing the development, the actor said, "Namaste India. Chris Hemsworth here, coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning."

"But you know what’s happening in the world at the moment. I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone, so I wanted to share something I hope you all will enjoy," he added.

Extraction releases on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More