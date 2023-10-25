'Extremely hateful language...': Why Lady Gaga once called the Internet 'a toilet'

Lady Gaga, the iconic singer and actress, has not only captivated the world with her musical talents but also with her openness about her personal struggles. She has courageously shared her experiences with depression and anxiety, shining a light on the universality of these challenges. The renowned artist behind Born This Way, established in 2012 to support struggling teenagers, candidly discussed her battles with depression and anxiety in an interview with Billboard . She went on to call the Internet a ‘toilet’ too.

Lady Gaga once slammed the internet, calling it a ‘toilet’

While reflecting on depression and anxiety, speaking with Billboard, the singer said, “There is something in the way that we are now, with our cell phones and people are not looking at each other and not being in the moment with each other, that kids feel isolated.”

She added, “They read all of this extremely hateful language on the Internet. The Internet is a toilet. It is.” The singer also mentioned how the internet used to be a “fantastic resource,” but she continued to stress upon how “you have to sort through shit to find the good stuff.”

Lady Gaga on depression and anxiety

While talking about struggling teens with anxiety and depression, the pop iconic singer also spoke about her struggles. She said, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life, I still suffer with it every single day.”

Expressing her concerns towards young ones, Lady Gaga continued, “I just want these kids to know that that depth that they feel as human beings is normal. We were born that way. This modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That‘s not human.”

Meanwhile, speaking of recently, the singer made headlines after she was spotted with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. The couple was clicked walking, holding hands, after their Saturday Night Live appearances.

