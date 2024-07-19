Ezra Edelman's Prince Documentary Put On Stall Post Factual Errors And "Sensationalized" Events; Here's What Reports Say

A six-part Prince documentary for Netflix, directed by Ezra Edelman, has hit a major roadblock. Representatives of Prince’s estate claim the film's first cut contains many factual errors and "sensationalized" events, sources tell Variety.

Edelman, known for the O.J.: Made in America documentary, has been working on this project for four years and is reportedly "devastated" by this setback. The news was first reported by Puck.

The documentary deal was for a six-hour series, but Edelman delivered nine hours instead. This breach of agreement may allow the estate to withhold music rights, making it difficult to produce a Prince documentary without his music.

The original deal, made in 2018 between Netflix and Comerica Bank (the interim executor of Prince’s estate), gave Edelman access to Prince’s archives. The film was recently shown to insiders.

Details about the inaccuracies are unclear, but sources say it’s not about drug use or sexual content. Instead, the estate believes some events were exaggerated and not properly fact-checked, which Edelman opposed. Other sources suggest the issue is about "control," with the estate feeling the documentary wasn’t positive enough.

Netflix and the Prince estate initially struck a deal in 2018 for the project, with Ava DuVernay as the director. However, she was later replaced by Ezra Edelman, who was given access to Prince’s music and archives.

Although the documentary has been completed, the estate executors are unhappy with certain parts, citing inaccuracies and sensationalism.

Prince Legacy and Primary Wave Music raises concern over the documentary

Since Prince died in 2016 without a will, his estate has faced instability. However, it has seen progress since moving out of probate in 2022, divided into two camps: Prince Legacy, represented by L. Londell McMillan, and Primary Wave Music, which acquired stakes from three of Prince’s heirs.

Despite legal battles and infighting, the partnership has led to projects like a deluxe set of Prince’s 1991 album Diamonds and Pearls and efforts related to the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain.

Both sides of the estate had similar concerns about the documentary’s initial cut, though there’s a suggestion of a willingness to compromise. A source told the New York Post, “You never saw Prince release anything subpar. Everything was carefully curated and fine-tuned. The estate still holds that high standard," the source added that the documentary “does not accurately portray the legendary Prince.”

Reps for Netflix, McMillan, Primary Wave, and CAA (which represents Edelman) either declined or did not respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

