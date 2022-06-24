Ezra Miller accused of housing three minors, their mom at Vermont farm with weapons; Reports

Ezra Miller is allegedly housing a young mother and her three small children at a Vermont farm according to multiple reports. As reported by Rolling Stone, sources expressed concern for the safety of the children who are reportedly aged 1 to 5, alleging that there are unattended guns at the actor's home. It has been claimed by Rolling Stone that reviewed footage form April appeared to show at least eight assault weapons scattered in the living room.

It has also been reported that there is a sizable cannabis farm on Miller’s property, which is not among the state’s 25 licensed cultivators. Although it has been reported that the young mother has claimed that she is not in danger and told the outlet that Miller helped her escape from an allegedly "violent and abusive ex" and gave her "a safe environment for [her] three very young children."

It has been reported by Rolling Stone that while the woman pursued a domestic abuse case and a paternity case against the father of her children in Hawaii last May, the case was dropped when both parents failed to appear in court. The father has reportedly denied all abuse allegations.

The Flash star has been surrounded in controversies since the past two months. Earlier this month, the concerned parents of an 18-year-old in North Dakota accused the actor of allegedly grooming their child using "psychologically manipulative behaviours, which the teen staunchly denied. Previously, the actor faced two arrests in Hawaii for disorderly conduct at a local bar.

