Ezra Miller: All about The Flash star’s off-screen controversies

While fans have been excruciatingly excited about Ezra Miller’s upcoming superhero movie The Flash, the star has been in the headlines for far more than just his highly awaited release. In fact, it is safe to say that ever since Miller was cast in the big-budget DC film back in 2014, an unfortunate stretch of off-screen legal controversies continued.

It was more than eight years ago that Ezra Miller was chosen as the leading cast member for the superhero movie. However, during the timespan, the Flash star did not have it easy. The star was arrested more than once for serious accusations that included harassment, physical assault, disorderly conduct, and even burglary. To everyone’s surprise, Miller was even accused of grooming minors and leading a cult.

Ezra Miller’s Public Apology

After multiple arrests and charges, the Flash actor, who prefers using they/them pronouns, issued a public statement where they apologized for their behavior over the past few years and bravely revealed that they are undergoing treatment for "complex mental health issues."

Miller shared with People, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.” They added, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

A Complete Timeline of Ezra Miller's Controversies

Here is a complete breakdown of The Flash star's controversies, including the timeline of their multiple arrests and controversial brushes with the law.

22 June 2011: Ezra Miller charged with marijuana possession

Right before being recognized for their role in the 2012 movie titled The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller got arrested on June 22, 2011, for being charged with marijuana possession. TMZ reported the incident stating that Miller was spotted by the police during a routine traffic check. However, the following July, Miller’s possession charge was dismissed by a New Jersey judge.

April 6, 2020: Ezra Miller was accused of choking a woman near a bar

On April 6, 2020, Ezra Miller was in the headlines for a video that surfaced on an online platform. The video implicated that Miller was choking a woman and in fact threw her on the ground outside a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Vanity Fair later shared one of Miller’s representative's statements which clarified that the actor did not actually choke the woman. It was in fact a “spontaneous reaction” to a challenge by a few teens regarding Miller’s martial arts mastery. Moreover, the woman from the video also came forward and shared that the whole thing was meant as a “joke.”

Advertisement

April 2020: Miller was accused of psychologically abusing a woman

Amid the string of unfortunate events that took place in Iceland, another incident led to a serious accusation when Miller invited a group of local musicians at Hótel Laugarbakki. The group included an 18-year-old woman. This woman was there to casually spend time while recording music. Soon after the incident, Insider reported the young woman accused Miller of psychologically abusing her and also mentioned how he was “fixated on her breeding capabilities.”

27 January 2022: Ezra Miller threatened Ku Klux Klan

The Flash star made an Instagram post on January 27 which had a video that implicated Miller was threatening the members of North Carolina’s Ku Klux Klan. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the post included a video of Miller where they shared, "Look, if y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK?" They added, "Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we'll do it for you if that's really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye."

The caption of the now-deleted Instagram post said, "Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let's save some live [sic] now ok babies? Love you like woah."

March 19, 2022: Miller was arrested for obstructing a highway

The March of 2022 was pretty eventful for Miller but not in a good way. They were caught in a series of legal troubles. Miller visited Hawaii in March 2022, where they were arrested for allegedly obstructing a highway in Hilo. It was also reported that the actor simply refused to cooperate with the police.

March 28, 2022: Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct & harassment

On the same trip to Hawaii, Miller got them into another legal trouble as they were charged with disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred at a karaoke bar in Honolulu. It was also reported that Miller was found screaming curses and swear words. In fact, they were also accused of being agitated with patrons enjoying the karaoke. Another report stated that it all began because someone referred to the nonbinary actor as “sir.”

Advertisement

March 29, 2022: Ezra Miller got a restraining order against them

On the 29th of March 2022, a couple from Hilo filed a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller. The couple claimed that the actor harassed them. In fact, in a report by People it was reported that Miller "burst into the bedroom” and threatened, he’d kill them. Not just that, the couple also reported that Miller stole the couple’s belongings which included, important documents like a passport, social security card, driver's license, and other bank cards along with the wallet. Two weeks after the incident, Associated Press reported that the case was dismissed by a judge and the restraining order was withdrawn upon the couple's plea.

April 19, 2022: Miller was arrested for a second-degree assault charge

On April 19, 2022, after the much-talked-about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premier, Miller was accused of second-degree assault and was arrested in Pāhoa, Hawaii. The actor was caught at a traffic stop on Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea'au, Hawaii. Police reveal he was arrested because when asked to leave, he became agitated and threw a chair which unfortunately hurt a 26-year-old woman on her forehead and even led to a half-inch cut.

June 7, 2022: Ezra Miller was accused of manipulating and grooming

People revealed that on June 7, 2022, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court filed documents that stated claims by an attorney plus activist Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle who is a pediatrician. The claims said that Ezra Miller attempted to manipulate and control their 18-year-old daughter named Tokata Iron Eyes aka Gibson. Gibson and Ezra met in 2016 at the Standing Rock Reservation which is in North Dakota. The couple claimed Miller was “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes” as shared by Vanity Fair.

They even said Miller’s behavior had a "pattern of corrupting a minor." In no time, Gibson made an Instagram post and stated Miller "has only provided loving support and invaluable protection." The parents, however, told People that they did not stand by the Instagram post and shared they doubted who made the post because Gibson does not even have a phone.

Advertisement

June 10, 2022: More allegations against Ezra Miller

After the Chase and Sara case, another parent filed a legal complaint against the actor. As reported by The Daily Beast, a mother of a 12-year-old from Greenfield, Massachusetts, demanded a harassment prevention order against Ezra Miller because of their inappropriate behavior towards the child. It was reported that Miller visited the kid’s house in a bulletproof vest, and displayed erratic behavior. Reportedly, the actor crossed a line when they harassed the kid by feeling their hips. The actor even deactivated their Instagram after this incident.

June 23, 2022: Providing an unsafe environment for children

According to Rolling Stone, Miller housed a woman along with her three children at their house in Vermont. It was reported that the environment was pretty unsafe for young children which included accessibility to guns, and marijuana.

August 8, 2022: Miller was charged with a felony

On August 8, 2022, Ezra Miller was charged with felony and burglary charges. The Police reported that he trespassed a private property in Vermont and supposedly stole “several bottles of alcohol.” The charges for the same were dropped when Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing after a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on September 26, 2022.

August 15, 2022: Ezra Miller reveals their “complex mental health issues”

On August 15, 2022, in a statement given to People, Ezra Miller apologized for the fact they have ”upset [everyone] with my past behavior.” They added they are seeking treatment for their “complex mental health issues.”

Advertisement

While the actor has been stuck in a string of legal issues these past few years, they have delivered multiple must-watch movies, that include, We Need To Talk About Kevin, The Perks of Being a Wallflower along with the Fantastic Beasts films. Soon, Miller was everywhere after they became a part of the DC film universe in 2016. They first debuted in the DC universe as The Flash in the DC movie titled. Although multiple controversies delayed the upcoming Ezra Miller DC movie, as of now it is all set to release on June 16, 2023.

ALSO READ: Gerard Pique vs Shakira’s Brother: The truth behind the alleged fight