Ezra Miller arrested for second degree assault in Hawaii, weeks after being charged with disorderly conduct

Ezra Miller has been arrested for the second time in Hawaii, weeks after the karaoke bar incident where The Flash star was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. As per Variety, Miller was arrested on Tuesday morning over an incident that took place at a private residence in Pāhoa after police officers responded to an assault report.

As reported by Variety, the incident involving Miller was described by the Hawaii Police Department where the actor allegedly became irate on being asked to leave and threw a chair which struck a 26-year-old woman on the forehead and resulted in an approximate half-inch cut. Ezra was arrested around 1.30 am for the incident and was released around 4 am although the investigation over his charges remains active.

The actor who was recently in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was previously arrested in Hawaii on March 28 over harassment and disorderly conduct charges. Miller had reportedly yelled obscenities at fellow bar attendees who were singing karaoke and also grabbed the microphone from a woman singing, and lunged at a man playing darts.

Following the last incident reports suggested that the actor's DCEU future was in trouble as it was rumoured that Warner Bros. executives held a meeting to discuss the recent incident. It was reported that the actor's future as The Flash may be in question amid his recent arrests. Miller’s standalone DC movie, The Flash is slated to release on June 23, 2023. The film wrapped up its production in October last year.

