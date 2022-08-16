Ezra Miller breaks silence on controversies; Talks about seeking treatment for 'complex mental health issues'

The Flash star Ezra Miller finally broke his silence amid the ongoing controversies as the actor opened up about dealing with "complex mental health issues" and also apologised to fans. In a statement shared by the actor's rep with Variety, Miller addressed their troubling behaviour which has led to legal issues and abuse allegations against them.

Speaking about seeking help for their mental health issues, Ezra in the statement said, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The actor, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns has been popular for playing the DC Comics character Barry Allen aka The Flash in the DCEU films. Amid the actor's ongoing controversies, there had been a lot of talk around whether Miller's upcoming solo DC film, The Flash would be shelved although it seems to be on track and is slated to release in March 2023. Recently, Warner Bros Discovery CEO, David Zaslav also described it as "terrific."

Miller's statement comes on the heels of the recent burglary accusations against him in Vermont where the actor allegedly stole bottles of alcohol. Among other controversies, the actor hit this year include his two arrests in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and another for second-degree assault.

