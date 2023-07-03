Ezra Miller FINALLY breaks silence on harassment allegations; Says, 'I've been unjustly and directly targeted'

Ezra Miller controversies have seemingly come to an end as the highly-anticipated movie The Flash has been released. Despite DC movie's failure at the box office, superhero fandom is quite happy with the fact that they haven't heard more about the actor's controversies. In a series of recent events, Ezra Miller finally broke their silence on a harassment order they received after it officially expired in the state of Massachusetts.

Ezra Miller breaks silence on harassment allegations

Taking to their Instagram on July 1, Ezra shared a long post and spoke out on the targeted allegations against them. They talked about how they were targeted by a person, which kickstarted many reports. Miller wrote, "I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted."

They thanked everyone for standing beside them in the tough times. Ezra further added, “I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks.”

They concluded the post with, "Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me - I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support. You have my undying gratitude, admiration, and love."

Speaking of the allegations, The Flash actor, who uses their pronouns as They/Them/Theirs, was accused of inappropriately treating a non-binary child and harassing their family last summer. However, no criminal charges were ever filed against the DC actor, as the actor's attorney said the mother initiated all interactions with the child.

ALSO READ: Ezra Miller returns to red carpet at The Flash premiere, marking comeback moment