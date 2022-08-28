Ezra Miller meets Warner Bros bosses amid legal controversies to discuss The Flash's future; Report

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been surrounded by controversies since earlier this year. The actor is facing legal trouble amid several accusations including the recent Vermond burglary incident. After breaking their silence on the ongoing issues in past week, Miller shared a statement apologising for their behaviour and maintained that they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

Amid rumours that the actor could be replaced or that the upcoming film The Flash could be shelved, Miller reportedly recently met with Warner Bros bosses to discuss the future of the film and also apologise for the recent incidents. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns met with new Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to discuss The Flash’s June 23, 2023 release date and to apologize for bringing negative attention to the production and the company.

As per the report, Miller was scared about the notion that The Flash's release may be getting cancelled. A source told THR, "They care about The Flash. It’s one of their favourite characters to play." Ezra reportedly told the Warner Bros bosses that he was seeking help and that he is committed to the production and wants to continue to play the superhero.

In the statement released by Miller's reps, the actor had previously stated that "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

