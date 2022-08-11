Ezra Miller in more trouble as police fail to locate mother, children allegedly staying at the actor's farm

Ezra Miller has now landed in fresh trouble amid ongoing controversies after reports suggested that a young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing. Vermont State Police are looking for a 25-year-old woman and her kids, aged 5, 4 and 1 as per Rolling Stone report.

The report also suggested that police believe The Flash star may be concealing their whereabouts. As reported by Rolling Stone, court documents obtained by the publication show Vermont police officers saying they attempted at least twice over the weekend to serve the mom an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office, which demanded the youngsters’ removal from both the property and her care.

Although the police have maintained that Miller told cops that the family hadn’t lived there in months, which the State Attorney’s office said seemed like an attempt to "evade service" of the order. It has also been revealed that it was during a visit to locate the family at the farm that Miller was charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol.

Rolling Stone has also maintained that the mother was posting daily on social media from Miller's property until mid-July following the account appeared to have been deleted. The police order was reportedly drafted for fear of the children’s safety, as Miller’s property allegedly consists of firearms, ammunition and marijuana as stated in previous reports. Amid these controversies, it was revealed that Miller reportedly did additional photography for the upcoming DCEU film, The Flash.

