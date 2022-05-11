Ezra Miller not getting replaced as The Flash despite recent arrests in Hawaii?

Ezra Miller had recently hit headlines for two incidents in Hawaii for which the actor faced arrests and was charged with disorderly conduct. While reports suggested that in light of the controversies, Miller may get replaced by Warner Bros. as the DCEU superhero The Flash. Although recent reports have now suggested that it may not happen.

According to Variety's Adam B. Vary, it seems Warner Bros may go ahead with Ezra as The Flash, especially for the upcoming film considering the film's shooting was wrapped up months ago and that replacing the actor would mean a ton of reshoots. The upcoming Flash movie which happens to be the superhero's first standalone film will also have multiple versions of Barry Allen and replacing them could mean trouble for the studios in terms of reshoots.

Netizens recently called for Miller to be replaced from the film following their arrest on account of an altercation at a bar in Hawaii. Miller was later also arrested for the second time in Hawaii for second-degree assault weeks after the first incident at a karaoke bar.

Warner Bros. hasn't made any statements relating to the recent incidents involving Miller. The actor was last seen in the studios' other franchise, Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore which released last month. As for The Flash, new footage of the film was recently previewed at CinemaCon where attendees got a glimpse of Michael Keaton who will be returning as Batman in the film. The film has been scheduled for a June 2023 release.

