Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Vermont amid major update on The Flash

Miller has been accused of breaking into a residence in Stamford on May 1. As per reports, after investigation, Vermont State Police discovered several missing bottles of alcohol from the property while the homeowners were not present. After collecting statements and reviewing surveillance footage, police charged Miller with felony burglary. As per Variety, the petit larceny charge states that the stolen items were less than $900 in total value.

Ezra Miller has been involved in legal trouble since earlier this year and the actor recently pleaded not guilty to burglary charges and petit larceny in a Vermont court on Monday as reported by Variety. Miller, who is charged with burglary for breaking into a Stamford residence in May. faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

Ezra Miller's attorney speaks out

The actor's lawyer released a statement following his appearance in court and said, "Ezra Miller this morning pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants. Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

The Flash 2 in development

Amid reports of Miller's legal controversies, Miller's DCEU film The Flash's release has already been a topic of discussion. Although as per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery is now moving forward on "several fronts" for its A-List characters and it includes a possible return from Henry Cavill's Superman among other things, but also plans for The Flash's future. Reports have stated that a script for The Flash 2 is in development. The script for the sequel is reportedly written by David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick. The Flash, in the meantime, is set to release next year.

As for Miller, the actor has been in the news since earlier this year for multiple legal controversies including his arrests in Hawaii for disorderly conduct as well as second-degree assault allegations. In August, Ezra apologized for their past behaviour and opened up about undergoing mental health treatment in a statement that said, "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

ALSO READ: Ezra Miller breaks silence on controversies; Talks about seeking treatment for 'complex mental health issues'