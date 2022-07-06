Ezra Miller quips to 'knockout' retail worker in 2020 TikTok video amid The Flash star's bizarre controversies

Bizarre controversies just don't seem to be leaving one Ezra Miller! The Flash star has been riddled with one scandal after another, from multiple arrests in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment and then second-degree assault to allegedly grooming an 18-year-old child in a "cult-like" and "psychologically manipulative" behaviour, though the teen has denied the accusations.

This time, Ezra Miller is making headlines for a resurfaced TikTok video taken in 2020 and re-posted again last week by retail worker Peter Knight. In the video, via Page Six and Newsweek, the Justice League star offers to "knockout" Peter, quipping, "It's an option I present people, always. I can always just knock you out and then you won't have to panic. Just let me know. No? Yes?" The confused worker first says "Yeah," before realising what they are saying, exclaiming, "What?" with a nervous giggle. The video then abruptly cuts.

Captioning his TikTok post, Peter wrote, "I just wanted a picture dawg," while in the comments section, Knight informed followers that he had allegedly asked the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star for a photo before they asked if he wanted to be "knocked out." With over 800,000 likes and counting, the comments section was flooded with meme-worthy digs at Ezra Miller. While one joked, "Reverse Flash mentality," another pointed out, "Bro accidentally said yeah to getting punched."

You can witness the peculiar encounter between Ezra Miller and Peter Knight HERE.

