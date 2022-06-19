Ezra Miller's DCEU journey to end after The Flash's release due to recent controversies?

Ezra Miller's future as the DCEU superhero, The Flash may be over as reports suggest that Warner Bros may call it quits with the actor following the release of their upcoming release, The Flash in June 2023. Miller has been mired in several controversies since the last month following their arrests in Hawaii over disorderly conduct and other charges.

Recently, Miller was in the news after they deleted their Instagram page after sharing a barrage of memes in reaction to accusations of grooming. According to Deadline, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hopes the scandal surrounding Miller stays under the radar until The Flash's release which has been slated to premiere in theatres in June 2023. As of now, there is no clarity on whether Miller is being replaced or not.

The Flash's leading actor has been arrested twice within the last three months and recently a fresh controversy surrounding them appeared with accusations of them grooming a 12-year-old actress a few years ago. The Flash will be Miller's first solo film as the superhero who has previously appeared in other DCEU films.

Warner Bros is yet to issue a statement relating to Miller's accusations and the recent controversies surrounding them. Yet another DCEU project that was a topic of discussion recently also happened to be the Aquaman sequel after reports suggested that Amber Heard, who recently lost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp was being removed from the film and would be replaced digitally. Although, the actress' team shut down the rumours as untrue.

