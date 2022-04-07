Ezra Miller's future as The Flash in trouble following recent arrest over disorderly conduct: Reports

Ezra Miller who stars as The Flash in DCEU films and also in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was recently in the news for his arrest in Hawaii. The actor was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar. The actor reportedly caused a massive scene at the local watering hole and was claimed to have shouted obscenities at the guests. They also reportedly grabbed the mic away from a woman who was singing at the karaoke bar.

Following the news of their arrest, netizens began to call out Ezra's brash behaviour however it seems the actor's recent actions have now gotten them into trouble with Warner Bros studios. As reported by Rolling Stone, the heads at Warner Bros. recently held a meeting to discuss the inclusion of Miller in the future movies of the studio following reports of their behaviour.

Not only that Rolling Stone also suggested that Miller had "meltdowns" on the set of The Flash. According to reports in the recent meeting held by the studio, Miller's potential Flash sequel and other projects have been put on hold.

As for the actor's recent charges for misconduct, this is not the first time that Ezra has gotten into trouble. Previously, The Flash star was also accused of choking a woman at an Iceland bar. A video of the incident had gone viral in 2020. It was confirmed by the bar that Miller had gotten into a serious altercation with the woman leaving everyone around shocked.

