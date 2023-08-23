‘F—k you Brad Pitt': Fans speculate Angelina Jolie’s new mystery middle finger tattoo a message to ex-husband

Angelina Jolie, the renowned actress, and philanthropist, has once again piqued the curiosity of her fans with a fresh mystery tattoo. Speculations abound regarding the hidden message behind her latest ink, with many hinting at a possible connection to her former spouse, Brad Pitt.

Revealed by her tattoo artist, Mr. K of the celebrity-favored Bang Bang shop in New York City, Angelina's new tattoo remains shrouded in secrecy. Shared on Instagram, the image shows the actress' middle fingers adorned with fresh ink, purposefully blurred to maintain the suspense.

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to the world of tattoos. Her body art tells a story of her philanthropic pursuits, her devotion to her six children, and even her past relationships. Notably, she once commemorated her previous husband, Billy-Bob Thornton, with a tattoo that was later removed after their divorce.

Fans weigh in on Angelina's recent tattoo

The speculation game is in full swing as fans enthusiastically participate in deciphering the tattoo's meaning. Leading the guesses is the phrase "F—k. Brad.," a nod to Angelina's previous relationship with Brad Pitt, which saw its share of ups and downs, culminating in a divorce in 2016 and an ongoing legal tussle.

Beyond the Brad-centric interpretation, enthusiasts have floated various theories about the tattoo's significance. Some suggest it might be a homage to her children or even a symbolic "warning label" for potential suitors. Others propose a spiritual connection, underscoring the enigmatic nature of the tattoo.

Is the Tattoo about Angelina and Brad's Divorce?

Both Angelina and Brad have shared ink that holds special significance. They had matching Buddhist designs inked on them, symbolizing their bond, just before their separation in 2016. This shared art serves as a reminder of their unique connection. It is to be noted that both Brad and Angelina are divorced and constantly fight over the legal rights of their children. Brad on multiple occasions was found stating that he is not allowed to see his own children.

As fans continue to speculate, Angelina Jolie's latest mystery tattoo remains an enigma. Whether a subtle message to Brad Pitt, a personal tribute, or something entirely different, it's another chapter in the story of this enigmatic actress and her artistic expressions.

