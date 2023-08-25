F*** with me... I dare you!' Britney Spears unleashes fiery message amid divorce from Sam Asghari

As the legalities of her divorce from Sam Asghari continue, Britney Spears is losing no chance to keep the spotlight on herself. It seems that she is taking every opportunity to use her Instagram to make it to the headlines. One of her classic moves is to post lingerie dance videos on her Instagram. Well, this time around, it is not just a video. The singer also has a message for anyone who wishes to mess with her. Here is what her recent post is all about.

Britney Spears poses an open challenge

Once again, the singer has taken to Instagram to share multiple posts one after the other. The first one of them catches the most eyeballs as this is the one where he dances in a lingerie. She put the caption on the post "Re-edit ✍🏻 🎹🏹🤷🏼‍♀️✏️ !!!" and completed it with the song SOS by Indila. Britney can be seen adorning different pieces of lingerie in the video. It is in the next post however that she takes charge of the matter.

This is a throwback picture of her from the past. The caption says 'F*** with me … I dare you !!!' The singer also put an emoji in the caption that suggests the same. As usual, the comment section of the post were turned off by the celeb, restricting the fans from putting forth their thoughts for her.

Advertisement

Britney's divorce drama

As of the latest updates, the divorce battle continues between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. According to a report, the two have certainly found the middle ground for the custody of their four dogs. Amid all this, Spears also got the chance to bring home a new family member, Snow. She recently posted a video of her new dog. Not only this, the singer also continues to pay the rent for Sam's LA house. Sources have confirmed the rent of the apartment to be a standard USD 10k. The news has disappointed a lot of fans, knowing that he was also attempting to raise the prenup by a certain exponent.

As the developments in their divorce continue, more revelations from the past are expected to come out. We will be sure to update this section with the latest developments. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Is Britney Spears paying USD 10k monthly rent for Sam Asghari's luxury LA apartment amid divorce split?