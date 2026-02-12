F1 Sequel: Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton Set to Return for the Blockbuster's High-Octane Follow-Up

F1 fans have an exciting update to look forward to. A sequel to the high-octane racing drama F1 is officially in development, promising another thrilling ride on the big screen. If everything falls into place, audiences could witness a fresh collaboration between Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton. Rumors about a follow-up had been circulating ever since the film’s release.



F1 Movie Sequel Confirmed



Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that work has already begun on the next chapter. Speaking to PEOPLE recently at an event, the veteran filmmaker shared an exciting update about the follow-up to the 2025 blockbuster. “We’re working on the story. It’s really good. We’re talking to Lewis Hamilton. We’re getting it going through him and pitching him the ideas and see what he thinks,” Bruckheimer revealed, hinting at the Formula 1 champion’s continued involvement behind the scenes.

While plot details remain tightly guarded, speculation is mounting over the return of key cast members. Brad Pitt headlined the original film as Sonny Hayes, a former racing prodigy staging a dramatic comeback decades after stepping away from the sport. When asked whether Pitt would reprise his role, Bruckheimer said, “We’ll see. I’m not going to tell you yet.” The secrecy has only fueled excitement among fans eager to see the characters back on the track.



About the film F1



The first installment saw Hayes as he partnered with rising driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, under the leadership of team owner Rubén Cervantes, portrayed by Javier Bardem. A major highlight of the production was its immersive filming approach, with scenes shot during real Grand Prix weekends across multiple international circuits, making the film as realistic as possible. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for Top Gun: Maverick, F1 had released on June 27, 2025.

