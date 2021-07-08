F9: Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Vin Diesel and John Cena's movie to release in India on THIS date

While F9 is already earning major dollars at the global box-office, the highly-awaited Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer now has an official release date confirmed for India.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major loophole for India to move on from an extremely tragic 2020 as the lockdown era refuses to extinguish. While we venture outside the confines of our homes with grave hesitancy, most of us miss going out without being obliged to wear a mask. Going to theatres, in particular, feels like a long lost art at this point.

Amid cinemas in India continuing to be shut because of coronavirus, there's some good news for movie lovers in India as an official theatrical release date for Vin Diesel and John Cena's highly-awaited film F9 has been confirmed. Fast & Furious 9 will be releasing in India on August 5 and will be available to be watched in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Interestingly, F9 has already released in the US and several other countries like Canada, China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong and UAE. Moreover, the Justin Lin directorial is exploding at the global box-office as it's already crossed the staggering USD 500 million mark and counting which is truly epic for a post-pandemic release.

We can't wait to watch the grandeur, thrilling action promised in F9 on the big screen!

Are you excited to see Dom and his family back on the big screen in F9? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, besides Vin, F9 also stars the OG cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges aka Ludacris and Jordana Brewster along with Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Nathalie Emmanuel. Moreover, joining The Fast Saga for the first time in F9 are John, Cardi B and Ozuna. Cena, in particular, plays the main antagonist and Dom Torreto's brother, Jakob Torreto.

Credits :Pinkvilla

