F9 star John Cena CONFIRMS WWE return; Says 'I haven’t had my last match'

John Cena opened up about his WWE return in a recent interaction with Jimmy Fallon and revealed why it may take longer.

After a month of speculation following his social media post, John Cena during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon spoke about his WWE future and confirmed that he will indeed be returning. Cena admitted that the rumours about his return to the ring are true and discussed more on when fans can expect to see him fight again.

The 16-time World Champion sent his fans in a tizzy following his Instagram post with the WWE logo back in May. Many had considered the post to be his official confirmation on his return although the WWE legend confirmed that it won't be an immediate return.

When asked by Jimmy about his return to the ring, Cena said, "Those rumours are true. I will definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when."

Further adding about his Instagram post and if it was his way of telling his fans he will return, the WWE champion said, "Yeah, I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE, and I just wanted to post the logo. Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which is not the case. I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match."

Currently, Cena has been involved with several major acting projects including the recent big release, F9. John revealed that his films have been one of the main reasons for his delay in making a WWE return given that the insurance on these projects prevents him from taking on wrestling matches.

Apart from F9, John Cena will be next seen in The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker. He also has a spin-off show for the same character that will be released on HBO Max.

