F9 star John Cena QUIPS how he owes money to anybody who saw his earlier movies

During a recent interview, John Cena confessed that the reason behind choosing the movies he starred in the early 2000s was "to try and get WWE more popular rather than wanting to do it."

John Cena, whose latest outing F9 as Dom Torreto's brother (Vin Diesel) and the main antagonist Jakob Torreto made the right buzz and further established the WWE wrestler's blossoming Hollywood career, shed light on his not so popular earlier movies during a recent appearance on Dermot & Dave podcast. During their candid conversation, John pondered over how he doesn't think "we find opportunity" but rather "opportunity finds us." And when it does, Cena believes that "you have to be brave enough to jump."

Detailing the reason behind his movie choices early on in his Hollywood career, which includes The Marine, Fred: The Movie, etc., the 44-year-old actor recounted, "I certainly had a wonderful existence in WWE with no sense of slowing down. I took bit parts here and there where I had to expose a lot of myself on screen and redefine myself to be the butt of the joke for five years running now to try and get another chance. It started off as me doing a parody of myself on kids movies with a YouTube character called Fred. Then I got another opportunity and another," via Fightful.

John further admitted that "The conundrum is, WWE is constant." Hence, "you can't step away to film" movies like Fast & Furious 9 which requires more time in production. Hence, the reason why Cena has been away from WWE 'for the better half of two and a half years" is "strictly because I've been filming and they don't allow you to do both. I took those small parts and could film in a weekend, then come back and make my dates. You have to find that balance."

Specifically talking about the movies he started his Hollywood career with, John couldn't help but quip, "When I did those movies in the early 2000s -- if anybody saw them, I'll mail them the check because I owe them some money -- the reasons behind it were wrong. I was doing it to try and get WWE more popular rather than wanting to do it. Every second I was on one of those movie sets, I wanted to be back in WWE." Now, John truly enjoys every aspect that comes alongside a move. According to Cena, "You can't have fear of missing out or wanting to be in all places at once."

"As performers in WWE, we fancy ourselves as versatile and want to be everywhere," The Suicide Squad star concluded.

We're loving John's steady rise in Hollywood with so many upcoming big-ticket movies under his kitty!

ALSO READ: F9 star John Cena CONFIRMS WWE return; Says 'I haven’t had my last match'

What do you have to say about John Cena's earlier films in comparison to the movies he's starring in now? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×