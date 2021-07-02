F9 takes Fast and Furious franchise to USD 6.29 billion earning; Here's how it compares to Star Wars and MCU

F9's successful box office run has managed to push the Fast and Furious franchise to become the fifth highest-grossing franchise worldwide.

The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 was released recently and the film has been performing at a decent pace worldwide. As for the Vin Diesel film's worldwide collections, the film has managed to earn USD 423.71 million worldwide. F9's earnings have further pushed the earnings for the Fast and Furious franchise to a mammoth of USD 6.29 billion as per Movie Web.

The Vin Diesel starrer action franchise now finds itself to be the fifth-biggest when it comes to its worldwide box office earnings. It has reportedly beaten the collections of X-Men’s USD 6.07 billion. As compared to other major franchises including Marvel films and Star Wars among others, the Fast and Furious franchise stands fifth.

When it comes to box office domination, Marvel remains at the top with a gross collection of USD 22.55 billion. Coming second to it, Disney's Star Wars, has grossed a total of USD 10.31 billion. In the top five, other franchises that have sealed their places include Harry Potter and James Bond films which reportedly hold the third and fourth positions respectively according to Movie Web.

While earlier the X-Men franchise held the fifth spot, thanks to the success of F9, the Fast and Furious films have now beaten the same.

F9 is one of the biggest releases in the pandemic era and has been enjoying a successful theatrical run in countries where COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and cinemas are open to functioning like before. The film hasn't yet been released in India where theatres still remain shut due to the pandemic.

