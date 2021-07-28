F9: Vin Diesel, John Cena's actioner gets a NEW release date in India amid COVID 19

While new films continue to release in US and other countries amid the pandemic, the COVID-19 situation in India had halted new releases although in August 2021, restrictions on cinema halls seem to be getting lifted considering some big Hollywood releases are now being lined up. After it was confirmed that The Suicide Squad will release in India on August 5, F9 which was earlier slated for the same date has now been pushed ahead.

The film's new release date has now been confirmed and the Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer action thriller will now be releasing in India on August 19. It looks like the next two months are going to b packed with some big releases considering the horror franchise's Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will also begin screening in theatres from August 13.

Considering the pandemic brought everything to a standstill and particularly hit the theatre business badly in several countries, it seems India too will finally get its much-needed box office push with these big releases.

Apart from these franchise films, India will also see the release of other popular movies such as The Boss Baby: Family Business on September 10, Academy Award nominee Promising Young Woman on August 6, The Croods on August 27, The Forever Purge on September 17. Also, M Night Shyamalan's much-talked-about film Old will hit the screens in India on August 13.

Considering the massive fan base for films like F9 and The Suicide Squad, it looks like these big releases will successfully bring Indian viewers back to the theatres amid the pandemic.

