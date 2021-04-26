F9: Vin Diesel says 'nobody does a comeback like movies'; Celebrates return of the franchise to theatres

Vin Diesel stars in a special promo of F9 as he talks about the return of theatres after the pandemic.

Before the much-awaited actioner F9 releases in theatres on June 25, 2021, the franchise's previous films will also be re-releasing in US theatres. In a new promo released by the makers, Vin Diesel is seen making the case for theatres, promising fans that they are back to entertain like before. The promo features Diesel talking about how the feeling of watching a movie on the big screen was missed during the pandemic and now it's time to get back.

"There's nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we believe," Diesel says. He further says that nobody does a comeback like the movies as the promo further cuts into some F9 footage showcasing crazy action sequences featuring him and Michelle Rodriguez. The new trailer certainly makes a good case for the franchise's fans who would want to experience the action on the big screen.

The promo features glimpses of Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Mia Toretto (Jordan Brewster), and Cipher (Charlize Theron), as well as newcomer John Cena, who portrays Dom's long-lost brother Jakob Toretto. Cena's entry into the franchise has been one of the biggest highlights for the film.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer also features one of its most discussed scenes, the one with the rocket car. Given the franchise's huge fan base, it does seem like the film could turn out to be the big summer blockbuster in US. Unlike other big films releases which have sought a streaming and theatrical release, Fast & Furious 9 is all set to release only in theatres.

