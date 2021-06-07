F9's John Cena HOPES to encounter Dwayne Johnson on the big screen: That's up to the Fast audience to decide

In a recent interview, John Cena was asked about the possibility of his F9 character Jakob Toretto meeting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise.

As F9 will finally hit US theatre screens towards the end of this month, fans are excited to see what John Cena will bring to the table as the main antagonist Jakob Torreto, Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) brother. In a recent interview with Geek Culture, John was asked a question that would make WWE fans very happy. For the unversed, Cena isn't the only WWE wrestler who is a part of the Fast & Furious franchise as before him, we had Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joining the cast as Luke Hobbs.

Dwayne made his Fast & Furious debut in Fast Five and subsequently starred in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious along with his and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw's own spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw. When John was asked about the possibility of Jakob encountering Luke on the big screen, the 44-year-old actor and wrestler confessed, "The real answer is I don't know if that'll happen and that's very much up to the Fast audience to decide."

"As the Fast saga grows and evolves, I'm excited for a possible moment like that but there's no guarantee. I hope it happens and if the audiences around the world hope the same thing, who knows," The Suicide Squad star added.

Moreover, Cena couldn't help but make a witty WWE reference when quizzed as to what he thought Toretto would say to Hobbs if they ever met. "The low hanging fruit answer to that is, 'You can't see me'," John quipped with his trademark catchphrase which has become a worldwide meme for an invisible John Cena.

Meanwhile, F9 is slated to release in the US on June 25.

