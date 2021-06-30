  1. Home
F9's Jordana Brewster has THIS to say about Paul Walker's daughter Meadow's potential franchise debut

Jordana Brewster feels it will be "natural" if Meadow Walker joins the Fast and the Furious franchise to continue late Paul Walker's legacy.
June 30, 2021
Jordana Brewster spoke about Meadow Walker's Fast saga debut Jordana Brewster feels Meadow Walker joining the franchise would be 'cool'
Fast and the Furious franchise recently released its ninth installment and is now gearing up for an epic ending with two more films. The talk about late actor Paul Walker's potential debut in the franchise has been the talk of the town and while the franchise lead Vin Diesel has been giving some cryptic replies, actress Jordana Brewster has now spoken about the same. Brewster in her recent interview with o Access Hollywood, addressed if Meadow will be joining the franchise soon. 

Brewster much like the rest of the F9 cast is extremely close to Meadow Walker and believes it would be "cool" for her to star in the franchise. Talking to Access Hollywood, she said, "I think it would be a beautiful way -- I think that she feels so comfortable with us and she feels very rooted in our universe --so to extend that to her being on screen would just be really natural. I think it would be very cool." 

Meadow Walker recently attended the red carpet premiere of the film in LA and that made fans speculate about her entry into the franchise even more. Many fans believe Meadow's inclusion in the franchise would make for a perfect tribute to Paul. 

Vin Diesel recently opened up about the finale of the franchise and teased that it will be the most "epic" ending to a franchise in cinematic history. The actor also confirmed that rapper Cardi B who debuted with F9 will be returning with a bigger role for F10. As for Meadow's casting, fans may just get a major surprise in the finale.

