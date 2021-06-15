F9's Vin Diesel plays coy when asked if Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker could possibly star in F10 or F11

Vin Diesel, who shares a familial relationship with Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker, was quizzed if we'd ever get to see her in a Fast & Furious movie.

As anticipation increases for the release of Fast & Furious 9 aka F9, there is a bittersweet feeling amongst loyal fans of the franchise because the upcoming F10 and F11 mark the concluding chapters of the cherished, beyond successful saga, which began with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. More importantly, it was the onscreen and especially offscreen camaraderie between the two leads that became the heart of Fast & Furious.

Even after Paul's tragic death in 2013, Vin faithfully continued his best friend's legacy with the Fast movies while also being a loving godfather to Walker's only daughter Meadow Walker, 22. Given how Diesel's son Vincent Sinclair will be making his Fast & Furious debut as a young Dominic Toretto aka Dom in F9, one can't help but wonder if Meadow could also star in say, F10 or F11. When the 53-year-old actor was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of Meadow coming to the Fast franchise, Vin played coy by smiling and pointing at the camera, teasing that it could actually be a reality in the future.

We'd love to see Meadow helping to further Paul's celebrated legacy in the Fast & Furious saga!

Meanwhile, Meadow melted many hearts recently, including Vin, when she posted a black and white heartwarming photo of herself hugging Diesel and his daughter Hania, 13, on Instagram. What was even more touching was her moving caption which read, "family," while Vin had commented, "All love, Always..." ET asked how Diesel felt about Meadow's heartfelt "family" IG post to which Vin revealed, "I just got off the phone with her. That's so funny that you say that. I literally just got off the phone with her. That means everything, and that's what family does and it goes beyond the success of the franchise. That's about the success of your soul."

For Diesel, making another Fast & Furious film if he still wasn't keeping Paul's memory alive is unfathomable but he does it beautifully once again. Elaborating on the emotional component in making another Fast movie, Vin stated, "That does absolutely have to happen. I can't envision making a Fast film continuing this mythology without my brother Pablo's soul being the guiding spirit."

Meanwhile, also starring Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and Charlize Theron amongst many others and directed by the returning Justin Lin, F9 releases in the US on June 25.

