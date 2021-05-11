Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a photo of his goat named ‘Bitcoin’; Netizens begin a meme fest

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook post blew up after he posted a photo of his pet goats, Max and Bitcoin. Take a look at what the users had to say.

The CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg took to the social networking platform to share a photo of his pet goats, Max and Bitcoin. The post quickly caught the attention of netizens who couldn’t stop laughing over the funny reference. In less than one day, the post was able to gain the attention of people, receiving over 1million likes and over 200 thousand comments. As a result, the post was flooded with comments from users hysterically analyzing his quirky and witty remark.

Sharing the photo of his two goats, Mark captioned the post, “My goats: Max and Bitcoin.” One user commented, “Now you just need a dog named Dogecoin” referencing the popular payment system which was created as a joke. Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on Saturday Night Live and called the platform "a hustle” leading to a value dip. Interestingly, under Mark’s photo, one user shared a photo of a graph showing a fall in the price of Bitcoin, when the post went up. According to Insider, Bitcoin dropped after the post went up and was trading at about $55,727 on Tuesday.

One user jokingly asked Mark, “Can you sell me the ‘bitcoin’?” Meanwhile, another user asked, “Which one is Bitcoin?"

After Mark’s post went up, some people started speculating that he might announce Bitcoin investments at Facebook's annual shareholder meeting which will be held later this month. There were also speculations about the social media platform investing in Bitcoin. Anthony Pompliano, a crypto investor tweeted, “Is Mark Zuckerberg telling us he is a bitcoin maximalist with the names of his goats?”

