From facing divorce rumours to hosting huge Diwali bash, THESE are Priyanka & Nick’s milestone moments of 2021

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas have had a trailblazing year, from surviving malicious divorce rumours to winning social media with their PDA the Jonas’ have had their fair share of challenges this year. As we look forward to welcoming the new year, we’re looking at the path-breaking couple’s explosive year and most memorable moments of 2021.

Won Instagram with their PDA: Multiple times over the year, the cheeky couple stole the limelight on social media with their PDA. With pictures from their holidays and sweet red carpet moments that left fans in awe, the couple reached “viral” status many times over the year.

Surviving malicious divorce rumours: The couple also braved malicious divorce rumours after the actress removed her husband’s last name from her social media handles. The rumours were debunked soon when the actress left a gushy comment on Nick’s social media post soon after.

Massive Diwali celebration at the Jonas abode: NickYanka celebrated Diwali with a massive celebration this year at their US house. With guests like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and so many more, the party was a star-studded event.

Braving long distance as the PC shot for Citadel: Just earlier this month, the actress was away shooting her highly-anticipated film Citadel in London as Nick stayed put in the States. Speaking on Laura Brown podcast, the actress opened up about the pain-staking process of meeting amid covid. She said: “He had to quarantine; I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time, and that’s usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don’t really have much time.”

Jonas Brothers Family Roast: The actress took part in the infamous roast which was released on Netflix earlier this month. Accompanying the rest of the Jonas crew, along with Sophie Turner, during her gig, the actress poked fun at the couple’s age difference, Nick’s music and so much more.

