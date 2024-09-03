Meghan Markle's most popular role was on Suits where she played a paralegal turned attorney. But did you know, this wouldn't have happened because Markle appeared to have a regular part on Fringe a few years before the launch of the legal series?

On Fringe, the Duchess of Sussex portrayed the tenacious and inquisitive Junior FBI Agent Amy Jessup; yet, after just two episodes, the character vanished without explanation.

As the main investigator of FBI Agent Olivia Dunham's puzzling vehicle crash on a Manhattan, New York street, Agent Jessup made her television debut in the second season premiere. While Olivia recovered in the hospital, she briefly joined the Fringe Division.

This made way for Markle to be introduced, who is thrust into the action and becomes just as heroic as the major protagonists. Even though Markle's stint with Fringe Division was brief, the science fiction show managed to build on the foundation her character laid.

Agent Jessup was a relentless character who persisted in posing inquiries regarding the peculiar investigations that the Fringe Division was doing. When Jessup discovered the truth, she said that she had been holding out for cases involving strange happenings.

Jessup began drawing parallels between biblical events and The Pattern in the second season premiere, A New Day in the Old Town, and the next episode, Night of Desirable Objects.

From this point on, Jessup disappeared from the show, leaving a trail of mystery similar to a case that the Fringe Division received a call about. Not too long after leaving Season 2, Markle moved on to play the part that made her famous.

In the following seasons of Suits, Rachel Zane, who began as a paralegal for Pearson Hardman, grows both professionally and romantically with Mike (Patrick J. Adams). Markle secretly switched from one show featuring a lead character with a photographic memory to another.

