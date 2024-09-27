Fact Check: Did Sean Diddy Combs Want Young Prince William And Prince Harry To Attend His Parties? Resurfaced Interview Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

In a resurfaced 2011 interview with The Graham Norton Show, Sean Diddy Combs confessed that he once wanted Prince William and Prince Harry to attend his parties.

The music mogul, known for his extravagant social gatherings, joked about the British royals joining his guest list when they were younger. This interview has recently resurfaced, raising questions over whether Combs was ever able to lure the princes to his famous parties.

During an interview on The Graham Norton Show in 2011, Combs made a lighthearted confession about wanting Prince William and Prince Harry to attend his parties when they were "young bucks."

He stated that this was no longer the case at the time of the interview, as William was planning to marry Kate Middleton later that year. "Not anymore," Combs replied, as Norton mentioned the approaching royal wedding. He instantly reassured, "Trust me, they're off the list."

The rapper explained that when the princes were younger and had a reputation for getting into trouble, he thought they'd enjoy his wild parties. “Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?’” Combs recalled.

Combs' comments appear to refer to some of Prince Harry's well-known youthful indiscretions, such as his infamous Las Vegas trips. The Duke of Sussex, now 40, was a frequent partygoer in his youth. These wild evenings out generated headlines, and Harry was regularly portrayed as the party prince by the media.

Prince William, on the other hand, was known for keeping a low profile but was active in the social scene when he was younger. However, there is no conclusive proof that any prince ever went to one of Combs' gatherings.

While Combs joked about inviting the princes to his events, it is unknown whether Prince William or Prince Harry ever attended one of his famous parties. There is no verified account of any royal attending any of Combs' extravagant gatherings.

However, the rapper did have a connection to the royal family. Combs performed at Wembley Stadium for the Princess Diana Memorial Concert in 2007. Following the show, he reportedly attended an afterparty at a club called Paper, but neither Prince William nor Prince Harry were present.

Recently, Combs has faced major legal challenges. He is currently involved in multiple civil and federal proceedings, including charges of sexual trafficking, racketeering, and fraud.

A 14-page indictment claims that his parties, which were once regarded as extravagant social gatherings, were much darker in nature. According to the indictment, some of these events, known as freak offs, used drugs and assaulted people.

One of the lawsuits even mentions Prince Harry. According to producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, Combs' parties attracted people because of his connections to celebrities and dignitaries, including British royal Prince Harry.

Although Harry is mentioned in the case, there is no evidence of any misconduct on his behalf. He has not been tied to any illegal activity, and it is unclear how closely he worked with Combs, if at all.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

