Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift Secretly Arrive at Grammy Awards? Know Truth Behind Sightings in LA

Taylor Swift was famously absent from the 2026 Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena located in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The songstress, who has 14 titles to her name, was not photographed on the red carpet, and neither was she spotted hanging out with her buddies in the audience. However, photos and clips of the singer hanging out with the people of the music world surfaced later, raising questions. Fans of the star have now stepped up to clarify that the Shake It Off hitmaker was seen attending Grammys after parties instead of the actual event.

Taylor Swift hangs out with friends on Grammy night, spotted at an after-party

After being nominated for 58 trophies at the Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift must feel at home. She’s had an immensely powerful run at the prestigious ceremony, managing 14 wins, with an almost 25% success rate. However, with no nomination to her name for the 2026 event, she was not seen on the red carpet or the main ceremony.

Later, unexpected videos and photos began circulating on the internet, raising suspicions about where she hung out with Grammys crowd. Fans of the singer quickly pointed out that the same were taken at an after-party that the 36-year-old attended. Donning a classic black fit with red lip combo, she was spotted chatting with her pals. Fans were quick to point out that she was at an after-party.

Her absence from the nominations was not a deliberate snub from the Recording Academy, but instead, a miss on her end. The Life of a Showgirl was released after the eligibility period for the awards night, making the Billboard No. 1 record stand for the win in the coming year. It is expected to have fierce competition from multiple albums scheduled for release this year, including Harry Styles’ fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is slated to drop on March 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Midnights singer is also busy planning her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, who proposed last year at his private Kansas property after over two years of dating. The nuptials are expected to be held mid-year, with preparations going on in full swing as per reports.

