Fakes Season 1: Cast, release date, and plot

Netflix always astonishes its fans with awesome content every now and then, and now it is back with a new drama series, Fakes that's going to release on September 2, 2022.

It is a crazy story about two teen best friends Zoe and Becca who build their own fake ID empire accidentally when their business starts to flourish, things take a drastic turn and their way of criminal life becomes too real.

This comedy-drama series will feature Jennifer Tong and Emilija Baranac in the lead roles, and Richard Harmon will play the role of their business partner who later becomes their enemy in the market.

Fakes will debut on Netflix on September 2, 2022, at 12.00 am PT with 10 episodes. Netflix will release all the episodes in one go, and it has already released the official trailer on August 10, 2022.

In the trailer, we get an insight into the chaotic lives of the two teenagers.

The trailer brilliantly shows the quirkiness of the show and keeps the fans engaged and hooked throughout. It has drama, comedy, and everything else that makes a series successful. Fans of comedy shows with a bit of drama are definitely looking forward to this tale of two friends who have crazy ideas about life.

Fakes stars Jennifer Tong and Emilija Baranac look promising as teenagers who want to live life their way and have fun.

Emilija Baranac is a Canadian actress and model and has starred in various shows and movies like Riverdale, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Charmed, and so on.

Jennifer Tong also seems promising in the trailer. She started performing at a young age and is best known for her performance in the Netflix series Grand Army.

Other actors in the Netflix series Fakes include:

Eric Bempong

Matreya Scarrwener

Mya Lowe

Debbie Podowski

Toby Hargrave

The creator of the show is David Turko, one of the best filmmakers who is known for his work on Warrior Nun.

The trailer of Fakes looks promising and engaging, so we hope it is loved by the audience. Are you excited to watch this comedy-drama series? Tell us in the comment section below.