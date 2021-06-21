Falcon and Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie initially thought becoming new Captain America was 'an awful idea'

During a recent interview, Anthony Mackie confessed that he "wasn't excited" about the possibility of becoming the new Captain America during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's initial pitch.

While MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans lovingly embraced Sam Wilson aka Falcon as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie revealed in a recent interview that he was hesitant about taking on the mantle from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. During his appearance on SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations at Home for a detailed Q&A, Anthony confessed how he "hated the idea" of becoming the new Captain America.

Alongside his The Falcon and The Winter Soldier co-stars Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell and Carl Lumbly, who were also a part of the same interview, Mackie was asked if the idea of him as Sam taking the shield as a black man was a part of his initial conversations with Marvel during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first pitch or was it discussed after he signed on to the popular Disney+ series. "No, it wasn't. We never talked about that when the pitch of the show came about," the 42-year-old actor revealed.

"It was more so about the continuation of what was gonna happen with the shield; if it was gonna be Bucky [Barnes] or if it was gonna be Sam? And, because at the end of [Avengers:] Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. He told Steve, 'It feels like this is someone else's, it feels like it's yours.' So at no point in time was he excited or looking forward to the idea of becoming Captain America," Anthony elaborated.

"So it was more so Kevin [Feige] and Nate [Moore] telling me, 'We're not sure what's happening, so the show will be more about the idea or the archetype of Captain America, not you becoming Captain America.' So I was really confused leaving out of the meeting. But, and I wasn't excited either. I hated the idea. I thought it was gonna be an awful idea (laughs)," Mackie couldn't help but quip as he recounted his initial qualms about taking on such a monumental Marvel moniker.

Nevertheless, the gamble paid off and we've now been blessed with Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America!

During the same interaction, Anthony also couldn't help but joke about the "weird" and "secretive" vibes behind the MCU project recounting how he and Sebastian had their meetings on the same day but had zero clues regarding it being about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "I thought it [The Falcon and the Winter Soldier] was going to be a disaster, especially, putting me and Sebastian together and letting us go. [laughs]," Mackie quipped.

