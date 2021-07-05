Falcon and Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie REVEALS the amazing 'superpower' Sam Wilson has as Captain America

With Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking over the moniker of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the 42-year-old actor revealed what superpower his MCU character possesses as Cap.

Sam Wilson's inspiring monologue in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale episode further solidified why no one except him deserved to take over the shield from Steve Rogers. In a candid interview with Variety alongside General Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, shedding light on Wilson wrestling with the idea of what it means to have a Black man as Captain America, for Anthony, the moving speech was of particular importance as he wanted to ensure that the scene captured the depth when it came to Sam's complex decision.

For this, Mackie sat down with Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's creator, executive producer and head writer, to really hammer things out. According to the 42-year-old actor, the monologue sequence was the defining "moment" where he becomes Captain America so the question that arises is: "What’s his Captain America going to stand for?" Anthony explains that since Sam was "a soldier" and "a caretaker of soldiers" or "a counsellor," hence, "he's not the guy who's going to bust his way through problems."

Moreover, Mackie revealed what he felt was the new Captain America's superpower. "The humanitarian side of him was something that I feel is his superpower, his ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him is your superpower," Anthony disclosed. Therefore, Mackie added that the monologue was about Sam "showing that if one of us is mistreated, we're all to blame." On a concluding note, the Avengers: Endgame star shared, "And that's the overall theme of the new Captain America, not that, not Black Cap or Cap for the people, he's Captain America for all."

Well, the touching monologue definitely did its job in showcasing how Wilson has accepted the shield and assumed his new superhero identity from Falcon to Captain America!

Meanwhile, as for Mackie's timeline to continue playing Captain America, Anthony, in the same interview, quipped, "I definitely don't want to be a 55-year-old Captain America, so I've got a solid six to eight [years] in me." Interestingly, there is a Captain America 4 currently in the works with Malcolm and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier staff write Dalan Musson tapped to write the screenplay.

