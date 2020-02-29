The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie REVEALS there is still bad blood between Sam and Bucky

Anthony Mackie revealed Sam and Bucky don’t share a friendly relationship in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Here’s what he said.

Marvel characters Sam and Bucky aren’t really known for their friendly equation and bromance, and it seems like that is not going to change in their upcoming MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. During a recent interview, Anthony Mackie, who will reprise his role as the Marvel superhero Falcon in the series, shared some plot details of the project. The show will also feature Sebastian Stan as his marvel character Bucky aka Winter Soldier. Speaking about the two characters’ storylines, Anthony said they still share a strained relationship.

He said Sam and Bucky were never friends, even in the movie, and their relationship will continue that way in the series. The actor said, unlike in the movies, the upcoming series will let the fans exclusively follow these characters on their journey and will get to live with them for about six to eight hours. While he did mention that their characters share a rocky relationship, the actor asserted that they are having a lot of fun while shooting together.

During the interview, the actor also opened up about not using social media. While Anthony does have an Instagram account, he follows no one. His feed only consists of one Instagram post that features his stunning collection of shoes. “Which do you choose?” reads the caption. The actor feels there are no consequences for people’s actions on social media. He also mentioned that there are already many fake accounts insta that keep on posting things using his name.

