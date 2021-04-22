The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Danny Ramirez REVEALS a funny BTS and RM joke which almost made it to Ep 5

In a recent interview, Danny Ramirez aka Joaquin Torres spoke in detail about the funny BTS joke, with an RM aka Kim Namjoon name-drop, which almost made it to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 but eventually didn't make the cut.

Danny Ramirez, who has become an instant fan-favourite amongst MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans as Joaquin Torres, Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) trusted ally in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, made the surprise revelation in an interview with Collider as to how a funny BTS joke, with an RM aka Kim Namjoon name-drop, almost made it to Marvel's ongoing Disney+ series. For the unversed, thanks to BTS' immense popularity, many movies and shows from across the world casually make references to the septet now and then.

For some context, during his interview with Collider, Danny was asked if there was something he filmed for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that he wished would have made the cut. While Ramirez confessed that there's not much which didn't make the cut, there was "a really funny moment" in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5, which he could see why Marvel had to cut based on what he thinks is maybe "licensing, who's to say." As for what the joke was, the 28-year-old actor elaborated, "But it's this little ad-lib about how 'I wish we were all more like the boy band BTS.' Because I was like, I thought we could be more like RM. And so it was a fun little thing and there was a little dance that went with it."

Danny felt that the BTS joke would have been a "cool" moment. However, Ramirez also added that the scene [where Sam tells Joaquin to keep his wings and takes the shield instead] was more about the dynamic between Torres and Wilson and "it still got to be a moment between me and Sam, which was the most important."

Given that Danny's BTS joke in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revelation blew up on Twitter with ARMY going gaga over the interesting tidbit (Thanos is a trending hashtag with ARMY discussing if the BTS members were snapped or not during the Blip. Of course, they weren't! Thanos was the literal 'Borahae' in purple.), Ramirez took to Twitter and tweeted, ""Wish we were more like Suga, RM and J-Hope..." Or which three members would Sam, Bucky and Joaquin be haha."

Check out Danny Ramirez's tweet on which BTS members would Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and Joaquin Torres be below:

“Wish we were more like Suga, RM and J-Hope...” Or which three members would Sam, Bucky and Joaquin be haha — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) April 22, 2021

Would you have liked for the funny BTS joke to make the cut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Moreover, in the same interview, Danny spoke about how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a little bit of a pretty loose feel, in terms of improv especially. For Ramirez, it was how the cast interpreted the scenes with director Kari Skogland trusting them a lot in knowing their characters, who they were and what they wanted.

"It was a lot of like, okay, within the rules of play, play. And I think you could see that, and it's refreshing and there's so much dynamic storytelling in it. With such phenomenal actors, like I think that Sebastian [Stan] and Anthony are, it allowed for that to be a way in," Danny added.

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 6, which is also the finale episode, drops tomorrow, i.e. April 23.

