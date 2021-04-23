The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director on finale episode packing a punch: You’re going to laugh and cry

In a recent interview, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland teased fans about the "best we've ever done so far" action sequences in the finale episode, i.e. Ep 6.

We're just a while away from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 6 dropping, which also marks the popular Disney+ series' highly-awaited finale. *SPOILERS ALERT* As Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers go ahead with their deadly plan of action, taking the Global Repatriation Council (GRC) hostage, and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) flips a switch to the dark side making his own version of the Captain America shield, it's up to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to take up the real shield (as Steve Rogers [Chris Evans] desired!), along with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and save the world yet again.

During a recent interview with Toronto Sun, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland teased fans as to what they can expect from the finale episode. "I can tell you that if you think the action sequences have been good, this week’s is the best we’ve done so far. You’re going to laugh and you’re going to cry. It packs a punch," Kari revealed. Furthermore, when asked how The Falcon and Winter Soldier's ending will set up what's to come for the rest of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Skogland quipped with a laugh that if she did know, she wouldn't tell us but she really doesn't know.

Kari confessed Kevin Feige constantly tells them that "they work on the project in the moment, and they stick with that, and they really get that right." Skogland further elaborated to Toronto Sun, "Whatever future plans they have aren’t fleshed out, so you’re focused on what you’re doing. They make it the best it can be and out of that other things will come. What those will be are all in Mr. Feige’s head."

From what we've witnessed in the prior five episodes, we can expect nothing short of epic fireworks from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale!

Credits :Toronto Sun

