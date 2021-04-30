Falcon and Winter Soldier director on Sebastian Stan aka Bucky Barnes' future: He’s on the path to heal

*SPOILERS ALERT* In a recent interview, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland shared that Sebastian Stan's beloved character Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier is healing thanks to the time he spent with Sam Wilson aka Falcon aka the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie).

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 6, which was the finale episode of the popular Disney+ series, saw Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) finally find family in Sam Wilson aka Falcon aka the new Captain America's (Anthony Mackie) fam. Moreover, we also see Bucky taking Sam's advice and making amends for those he did wrong as Winter Soldier. While Wilson's future may be heading towards the recently reported Captain America 4, what is Barnes' future in the grand scheme of things?

In a recent interview with The Direct, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland shared her thoughts on Bucky's MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) future. "I would like to think that that is a happier place. I think he’ll always be troubled, because you can’t go through what he’s gone through and who he’s had to be without having residual effects. So, I think he will always be coping with what that is, but he certainly is in a better place," Kari shared along with the fact that she "doesn't know" if Barnes will return to Wakanda.

Skogland added that as a result of the unlikely duo's bond with Sam saying to Bucky, 'You’ve been avenging. What you really need to do is you need to make them feel good. You need to serve them. You’ve been talking about you, now go out and make them feel okay,' Barnes' healing can be attributed to the time he spent with Sam. "And so as a result, he starts on that path. And, of course, we suggest he’s gone through the book, and so he’s on the path to heal," Kari concluded to The Direct.

It will be interesting to see what path Bucky Barnes goes on when it comes to his MCU future!

