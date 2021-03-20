The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 1: Fans say 'Not my Cap' they react to the new Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first episode was released recently and fans are having some strong reactions to the new Cap.

*SPOILERS ALERT* After WandaVision, Marvel's second-most awaited series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally premiered its first episode and well fans have a lot to say over it. The show will be releasing a new episode every Friday and looks like the first one did not go well for the fans as expected. The excitement to see how Anthony Mackie's Sam and Sebastian Stan's Bucky will continue Captain America's legacy was soon washed over with the introduction of the new Cap.

While Marvel fans already had a hard time letting go of Chris Evans as Captain America, the idea that someone else will wield the Captain America shield isn't something anyone was ready for. Social media was flooded with strong reactions as John Walker (Wyatt Russell) received the iconic shield. Memes of 'Not my Cap' began trending hours after the first episode aired.

After we saw Steve Rogers hand over his shield to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the Falcon who isn't ready to take over the responsibility, is seen donating it to the Smithsonian in the series' first episode. Unfortunately, the shield eventually lands in the hands of Walker's character and that has left everyone enraged.

Check out the fan reactions here :

#FalconAndWinterSoldier Ep. 1 I'm mad by the end of this episode. It's like the government ordered off #Wish and got this version of #CaptainAmerica.#ThankYouNext #SteveChoseSam — FirstTimeWatch (@FirstTimeWatch1) March 20, 2021

The new #CaptainAmerica looks like Ernie from Sesame Street and I can't unsee it — Marr (@marr_umali) March 20, 2021

The AUDACITY of the U.S. government in Falcon and the Winter Soldier...#NotMyCap — Connor Dawson (@DancingSpider20) March 20, 2021

@Marvel @falconandwinter @Kevfeige Enjoyed the show but....nope, @ChrisEvans will forever and always be the ONLY #CaptainAmerica anybody else is just a Chris Evans Captain America wannabe!! Love ya Chris!! — Vickie Poston (@VickiePoston) March 20, 2021

Government went and bought a new #CaptainAmerica from Wish. — Krafty (@WeAreStardusted) March 20, 2021

@MarvelStudios I am so upset why would you replace @ChrisEvans #steverogers Sam did the right thing returning the shield because there was no other #captainamerica and they bring a new one. #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier great show the ending pissed me off #MarvelsAvengers — Yunibe Enriquez (@notyourglammom) March 20, 2021

#NotMyCap

I am completely disgusted at the "new captain America" it's entirely a disgrace to the mantle — the Jokester (@Skinny_Nemo) March 20, 2021

Apart from the Captain America angle, fans appreciated the attention given to mental health in the Marvel show as Bucky's character was shown dealing with it. Parallels were also drawn between a scene where Sam is shown in the shadow of Chris Evans' Captain America, the same way that we saw Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Let's see what the next episode of the show has in store for us.

