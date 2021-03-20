  1. Home
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 1: Fans say 'Not my Cap' they react to the new Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first episode was released recently and fans are having some strong reactions to the new Cap.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 12:56 pm
*SPOILERS ALERT* After WandaVision, Marvel's second-most awaited series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally premiered its first episode and well fans have a lot to say over it. The show will be releasing a new episode every Friday and looks like the first one did not go well for the fans as expected. The excitement to see how Anthony Mackie's Sam and Sebastian Stan's Bucky will continue Captain America's legacy was soon washed over with the introduction of the new Cap.

While Marvel fans already had a hard time letting go of Chris Evans as Captain America, the idea that someone else will wield the Captain America shield isn't something anyone was ready for.  Social media was flooded with strong reactions as John Walker (Wyatt Russell) received the iconic shield. Memes of 'Not my Cap' began trending hours after the first episode aired.

After we saw Steve Rogers hand over his shield to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the Falcon who isn't ready to take over the responsibility, is seen donating it to the Smithsonian in the series' first episode. Unfortunately, the shield eventually lands in the hands of Walker's character and that has left everyone enraged.

Check out the fan reactions here:

Apart from the Captain America angle, fans appreciated the attention given to mental health in the Marvel show as Bucky's character was shown dealing with it. Parallels were also drawn between a scene where Sam is shown in the shadow of Chris Evans' Captain America, the same way that we saw Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Let's see what the next episode of the show has in store for us.

ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 1 Review: Sam and Bucky traverse through chaotic present and tragic past

