The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 2 Recap: Sam, Bucky have a messy reunion & detest the new Captain America

*SPOILERS ALERT* In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 2, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are forced to reunite to deal with a new threat, the Flag Smashers.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 2 begins with John Walker (Wyatt Russell) at the football locker room of his high school ready to be interviewed by Good Morning America as the new Captain America. We're introduced to two new characters associated with Walker including wife Olivia Walker (Gabrielle Byndloss) and his trusted sidekick Lemar Hoskins aka Battlestar (Clé Bennett).

We see how John is conflicted between upending Cap's popularity with American citizens and wanting to be more beneficial in action than just signing autographs and being paraded around. After a good cheer me up from Olivia and Lemar, John is back to business being everyone's favourite Cap. While John talks about his own personal achievements and Steve Rogers' legacy, we see a distressed Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) watching on television baffled to see his best friend's shield being held by someone other than the chosen one Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

While heading on a secret mission to Munich, Germany, after getting a Redwing tip-off regarding the Flag Smashers, Sam is confronted by Bucky which culminated to be a tense reunion between the anything but friendly duo. Bucky questions why Sam didn't take up the shield as Steve wanted him to. We're also engulfed with the humourous bickering between the two as Sam is shocked to know Bucky knows about Gandalf, who in fact read The Hobbit in 1937 when the classic novel was first published. Sam also mentions the stereotypical MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) antagonists aka The Big Three - androids, aliens and wizards - while clarifying that the Flag Smashers are not magical but instead use brute force like Bucky.

Sam also constantly makes fun of Bucky's intense staring habit which leads to more bickering inside the plane. While Sam has his Falcon suit to jump off, Bucky has to rely on his own strength and has a hilarious tumble down which is perfectly captured by Redwing. Entering an abandoned factory, with Sam and Redwing both annoying Bucky (Sam calls Bucky 'White Panther' to which the latter clarifies its 'White Fox'), we see a group of unidentified people storing something in large trucks.

When Sam notices a hostage inside one of the trucks, he and Bucky start flying and running after the trucks. When Bucky is able to get inside one, he sees that the hostage is actually Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman), leader of the Flag Smashers and is quickly blindsided. We're then shown a thrilling action sequence with the two trucks cruising down the highway as Sam and Bucky are outnumbered by the members of the Flag Smashers, all of whom are Super Soldiers like Bucky and Steve. Coming to save the day, much to Sam and Bucky's annoyance are John and Lemar, who also are unable to capture the bad guys. In an intriguing shot, we see how John seamlessly throws the shield around while Bucky masterfully grabs a hold of it and passes it on. Also, we had to say RIP pretty quickly to Redwing, who was smashed to pieces. Sam saves Bucky when he's hanging just next to the big wheel of one of the trucks while John and Lemar are thrown off the truck roof too, with John saving Lemar with assistance from the shield.

While walking to the airport, they encounter John and Lemar, who try to convince them to team up against the Flag Smashers. During their tense conversation, John brings up the GRC (Global Repatriation Council), who manages resources for the refugees who were displaced by The Blip and how he and Lemar keep things stable. Upon hearing Lemar calling himself Battlestar, it's the last straw for Bucky, who subsequently walks off while Sam is also left miffed when John says he's trying not to be Steve but the best Captain America he can be and refers to Sam and Bucky as "Cap's wingmen."

We're then shown a more in-depth look at the Flag Smashers and their motive to revolt against the GRC with their slogan being 'One World One People'. They believe the world was a better place during The Blip and that GRC is more concerned about the people that came back than the people who were already there. While returning from Munich, Bucky proposes stealing the shield while Sam reminds him the last time they did the deed, Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) was branded enemy of the state while he and Steve were on the run for two years (a reference to Captain America: Civil War).

As a momentary Plan B, Bucky takes Sam to Baltimore, Maryland, where Sam and a kid get into witty bickering of him being referred to as Black Falcon. We're then introduced to Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), a black Super Soldier, and his grandson Eli ((Elijah Richardson). Isaiah was similar to Steve, in the sense that Hydra feared the hero with The Winter Soldier being his enemy at one point as well. We come to know how Isaiah was sent by the U.S. military to deal with Bucky and was sent to jail for 30 years... running tests, taking his blood and coming to his cell. Refusing to help them, Sam and Bucky are kicked out by an angered Isaiah and Eli. Sam then angrily confronts Bucky asking why no one knows about Isaiah while the police intervene during their argument, leading to a tense encounter of racial profiling. After figuring out that they were questioning Falcon, they bow out only to arrest Bucky because he missed his court-mandated therapy. Before his arrest, Bucky reveals that he didn't tell Steve or Sam or anyone for that matter about Isaiah "because he had already been through enough." At the station, Sam meets Dr. Christina Raynor (Amy Aquino), Bucky's therapist and we find out that it was John, who got Bucky out of jail.

In a hilarious therapy session together, spearheaded by Dr. Raynor, Sam and Bucky try and fail hilariously to sort out their differences. This includes tackling a miracle session, with the miracle being both would want each other to talk less and a soul-gazing exercise for couples, which swiftly turns into a staring contest. Bucky questions Sam again on why he gave up the shield stating that Steve gave him the mantle for a reason and that it was his legacy. However, Bucky feels Sam threw away the shield like it was nothing. "So maybe he was wrong about you. And if he was wrong about you, then he was wrong about me," Bucky lashes out while Sam counters, "Are you finished? Maybe this is something you or Steve will never understand. But can you accept that I did what I thought was right?"

After the failed attempt, Sam walks out. A determined Bucky asks Dr. Raynor to remind him of their Rule #2, which is don't hurt people foreshadowing how Bucky is in fact going to be hurting a lot of people; the bad guys. Sam and Bucky are then confronted outside the police station by John and Lemar again with the offer to align with them. John explains how Karli's plan could be to take the medicine stolen to camps of displaced communities. "Walker's right. It is imperative that we find them and stop them. But you guys have rules of engagement and all kind of authorisations you have to get. We're free agents. We're more flexible. So it wouldn't make sense to work with you," Sam explains turning down John's offer. As a warning, an agitated John threatens the duo, "A word of advice, then. Stay the hell out of my way."

We then shift focus to the Flag Smashers, who are seen getting on a private jet in Bratislava, Slovakia, and thanks to a member's ultimate sacrifice, they're able to narrowly escape from the officials. Going back to Sam and Bucky, Bucky brings up Isaiah talking about Hydra which prompts him to confront the jailed Zemo (Daniel Brühl). While Sam is baffled by Bucky's plan, he agrees. The final few seconds gives us a highly-awaited glimpse at Zemo.

