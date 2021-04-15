The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 Promo hints at how Sam Wilson gets the shield from new Captain America

*SPOILERS ALERT* The 'Hurt' promo for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 promises an unforgettable showdown between Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and John Walker aka the new Captain America (Wyatt Russell). Watch the epic new teaser below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Ever since it was revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) decided to go against Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) wishes and give up the shield, only for it to be taken by the new Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans have been eagerly waiting for Sam and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) to get back the shield to where it deservedly belongs.

In the early trailers, it was spoiled that Sam does in fact get his hands on the shield and even trains with it. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5, we'll get to know how Wilson got the shield from Walker, and it won't be a pretty sight. We get a glimpse of what's to come in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 'Hurt' promo, in which we see the repercussions of John's tryst with the dark side as a bloody Captain America, who murdered Karli Morgenthau's (Erin Kellyman) associate and Flag Smashers member Nico (Noah Mills) in broad daylight with all cameras pointed at him.

"We don't want anyone else to get hurt. You gotta give me the shield," a determined Sam states as he and Bucky look to be in fight mode against John in a deserted alley. "You don't want to do this," Walker warns while Barnes reiterates, "Yeah, we do." An intriguing shot sees the focus shift between the shield and Wilson, who has a 'eyes on the prize' look on his face. "We could have been a team," John says with a smirk before protecting himself with the shield as Bucky launches the first attack.

We also see glimpses of Karli and the Flag Smasher's deadly plan of action, Zemo (Daniel Brühl) being confronted by what looks like Barnes' metal arm and a round of bullets and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) in an empty basement with a powerful stance. There's also an eery shot of a screaming Bucky which promises us a ton of thrills with emotional moments induced in between.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 epic new 'Hurt' promo below:

From what has already been teased about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 (a special cameo and plenty of tears), we're definitely not ready for what Sam and Bucky have in store for MCU fans!

Are you excited to see Sam Wilson finally getting his hands on Captain America's coveted shield? Share your excitement and wildest theories on what will occur in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 and 6 below.

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 drops on April 16.

Credits :Marvel Entertainment YouTube

