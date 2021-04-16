The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 Recap: Sam Wilson trains with the shield; Big star makes her MCU debut

*SPOILERS ALERT* In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5, we finally see the shield in Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) possession as his bromance with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) becomes stronger.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 kickstarts where the previous episode left us with John Walker (Wyatt Russell) running away with the bloodied shield after brutally murdering Karli Morgenthau's (Erin Kellyman) associate and Flag Smashers member Nico (Noah Mills). John is cornered by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who demand Walker hand over the shield.

As expected, a big fight ensues as John uses all his might to fight off both Falcon and Winter Soldier and is even able to cut off Sam's wings, almost in the process of killing him with the shield like he did Nico. However, Bucky saves the day as he and Sam team up and take out John, breaking his arm. Later, Sam has a conversation with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) and leaves the wings in his possession while keeping the shield to himself. This hints at Joaquin becoming the next Falcon while Sam finally adheres to Steve Roger's (Chris Evans) wishes. We also find out that Karli and the Flag Smashers are in hiding and with the government involved, Sam and Bucky have to lay low.

Due to his heinous actions, John has been stripped off of not just the moniker of Captain America but also has to let go of his military titles. An agitated John storms off while being consoled by his wife Olivia Walker (Gabrielle Byndloss). The couple encounters a mysterious woman, who we find out is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine aka Madame Hydra (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who supports John's actions and promises to keep in touch.

Karli returns to the Flag Smashers' base only to find it completely raided by the Global Repatriation Council (GRC) and has a massive outburst, now even more motivated to set her big plan in motion. We see Zemo (Daniel Brühl) visit the Sokovia memorial, paying his respects before Bucky finds him. Zemo relays to Bucky that there is only one way to stop Karli and that's to kill her because she's been radicalised beyond salvation. While it looks like Bucky plans to shoot Zemo, it turns out Barnes took off the bullets and shot at Zemo with an unarmed gun. The Dora Milaje then capture Zemo with Ayo (Florence Kasumba) revealing that they will take him to the raft where he will live out his days. Ayo tells Bucky that it would be better for him to be away from Wakanda for the time being, referring to him as White Wolf. Bucky asks Ayo for one more favour.

Sam heads to Baltimore, Maryland with the shield safely guarded by his side to visit Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) but not before encountering the latter's grandson Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson). During their tense conversation, Isaiah reveals to Sam how he had tried to save his comrades and was punished for it with 30 years worth of experiments conducted upon him to figure out why he didn't die like the others, who were injected with the super soldier serum as well. Isaiah was able to escape thanks to a nurse who conjured up some fake reports declaring him dead while also giving him the letters his dead wife had written to him. While Sam tries to convince Isaiah to let his story be known, the latter wishes to be considered dead because he was erased off of history once and they could do it once again. "They will never let a Black man be Captain America," Isaiah stated.

Sam decided to return home to his sister Sarah Wilson (Adepero Oduye) and her two sons to help her out with selling their family boat. This included calling in favours from neighbours, who his late parents were very helpful towards and the community bands together to assist in any way they can. Sam is also joined by Bucky, who comes bearing a Wakandian gift in a box. We're treated to many bromance moments between Sam and Bucky as Barnes even casually flirts with Sarah, angering Wilson. The two get to work on the boat as Bucky's metal arm proves to be a big helper.

Listening to his wife, John, whose arm is wrapped in a cast, visits his late best friend Lemar Hoskins' (Clé Bennett) parents and lies to them saying that he killed Nico because Nico killed their son. Lemar's mother reminds John just how much Lemar held him in high accord, leaving Walker even more determined to take revenge as he stares at a 'John Walker Cap is Back' poster. We also get a tiny update on Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) as she offers Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) an assignment, revealing that she got him out of Algerian prison and is willing to give him double the money.

A sleeping Bucky wakes up to find Sarah's son playing with the shield and when they're caught they run away, leaving Barnes smiling. Bucky then joins Sam in fixing the boat before the two are kicked off by Sarah to leave the technical work to the experts. While practising with the shield, Sam and Bucky have a heart-to-heart with Barnes apologising for yelling at Wilson for retiring the shield. For Bucky, the shield was the closest thing he's got left to a family and without it, it made him feel like he had nothing left. It made him question everything; Sam, Steve and himself. Bringing out Steve's book, Bucky hoped it would help him too. Sam reminds Bucky that he doesn't need to look elsewhere to find out who he is. Sam asks Bucky if he still has nightmares to which Barnes reveals that he does all the time which means that the Winter Soldier is still part of him. Sam instils some wise words of how Bucky needs to do the work by helping out those he wronged with his service and to make amends rather than avenge. A determined Bucky thanks Sam and the two part ways but not before Barnes tells Wilson to inform him if he has any leads on Karli and he'll be there.

During another heart-to-heart, Sarah states to Sam that they can't sell the boat while the latter is relieved as it's their history. When Sam talks about running away from his family's responsibilities, Sarah corrects him saying that he's taken the fight for the world and the fight for his family head on. When Sarah asks if he's going to let Isaiah's words get to him, Sam responds, "Isaiah has been to hell and back. If I was in his shoes, I'd feel the exact same way. But what would be the point of all the pain and sacrifice if I wasn't willing to stand up and keeping fightin'?"

Sam starts formally training with the shield, gearing up to become the next Captain America. We're then taken to New York where Karli & Co. meet Batroc; in order to even the odds, who agrees to help them because he wants payback from Sam for screwing him out of a small fortune. Karli plans to make sure that the GRC vote never happens. Batroc states that he's not interested in their movement and just wants to kill Falcon. Karli summons people in favour of the Flag Smashers as they ready to go to battle. As for the GRC vote Karli wants to stomp over, it's about the Patch Act which would move upwards of twenty million refugees back home to their countries of origin.

Sam, who is watching the news gets a call from Joaquin, who informs him of the results of the scans which revealed that the pings, they're from places just before the Flag Smashers hit, they're all over Europe. However, a recent ping took place in New York. At the GRC meeting, we see members of Flag Smashers pretending to be officials and taking the GRC members hostage as they argue with the senator over the Patch Act.

Sam is seen opening the box given to him by Bucky, which many believe to the customised Captain America suit made in Wakanda. In a mid-credits scene, we see John working on making his own shield as using his military medal of honour as the emblem.

