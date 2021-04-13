The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sam & Bucky vs new Captain America showdown teased in mid season sneak peek

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 4 ended with John Walker's switch to a bloody Captain America and we'll now see him as a confirmed adversary of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the final two episodes.

"We bled for this country. Shield or no shield, I'm not going to let anybody tell me I can't fight for it," a determined Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) proclaims in the epic mid-season sneak peek of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. *SPOILERS ALERT* With just two episodes remaining, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 4 ended on a shocking note as MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans witnessed John Walker's gruesome transformation into a bloody Captain America.

Given how the unfortunate death of his best friend and sidekick Lemar Hoskins aka Battlestar (Clé Bennett) flipped a negative switch in John's state of mind as Captain America, Walker is officially a confirmed adversary of Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Especially with the ruthless murder of Karli Morgenthau's (Erin Kellyman) associate and Flag Smashers member Nico (Noah Mills) at the hands of Walker, with the shield nonetheless. Besides taking a walk down memory lane from the previous four exhilarating episodes, the mid-season sneak peek also teased a Sam and Bucky vs. the new Captain America showdown.

"We don't want anyone else to get hurt," Wilson explains to Walker, who takes refuge from his bloody shield before standing up and staring down at the duo with an intense look. "You don't want to do this," John warns Sam and Bucky to which Barnes coldly responds, "Yeah, we do," with Sam making a sideways glance at his partner in crime.

Check out The Falcon and the Winter Soldier mid-season sneak peek below:

This is definitely a memorable showdown in the making for MCU fans!

ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 4: Fans livid with John Walker call for Sam to wield the Cap's shield

Are you excited for the final two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 drops on April 16.

Credits :Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Share your comment ×