Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 already in the works? Here's what Sebastian Stan has to say

In the course of just four episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has managed to pique the interest of MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans all across the globe. Whether it be the high octane action sequences that are on par with MCU movies to the buddy sitcom vibes coming off of the bromance between Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan); what's not to love?!

Hence, it wouldn't come as that much of a surprise if Marvel gives an immediate go-ahead to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2. During an interview with Collider, Sebastian, who has masterfully portrayed Bucky for a decade and counting now, was quizzed whether he's heard anything about a season 2 for his popular Disney+ show being in the works. Stan honestly admitted that they've not heard anything as of yet. For Sebastian, as per usual, the 38-year-old actor is not aware of what the next step is and that they never really do, noting the exceptions being people like Robert Downey Jr. being in the know.

Nonetheless, if there was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2, Stan has already informed Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios that he's completely down for it. "I got on the phone with him just to catch up and I was saying to him, 'Dude, you could f*****g tell me to go swim under[water], I'll do anything.' It doesn't matter. Or if this is it, my heart is just as big," Sebastian humbly concluded to Collider.

A continuation of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' growing bromance? Count us in!

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 drops on April 16.

